Meningitis kills 15 students in Zamfara

By Sanusi Muhammad Gusau

Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has killed no less than 15 students of Government Science Secondary School, Gusau, within the last two weeks. An investigation conducted by our correspondent revealed that more students were infected even as the majority of them had returned to their homes for urgent medication.

One of the infected students told Blueprint in confi dence yesterday that he was abandoned for more than two hours in the school clinic, adding that no single drug was administered to him by the school’s clinical offi cer.

“It was after they realised that my condition was getting worse that they phoned my father who then rushed me to Shagari Hospital and even at the Shagari Hospital, where the emergency operation centre is located, they only wrote some prescriptions without given me a single drug,” he said.

Our correspondent, who visited the school, gathered that the school lacked the conducive environment as most of the dormitories were congested. Eff orts made to reach the school authorities by our correspondent to get reactions from the school authorities proved abortive at the time of fi ling in this report.

However, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) recently told reporters that a total of 215 had died of the disease.