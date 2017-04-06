Meningitis: Nigeria starts vaccine drive to stop outbreak

By Ajuma Edwina Ogiri Abuja

Health workers in Nigeria yesterday began a mass vaccination programme, to halt the latest mass outbreak of meningitis that has claimed over 336 lives so far. Th e Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said there had been 2,997 suspected cases of the disease in 16 states as of April 3, with 336 deaths.

Th e Meningitis outbreak started in Zamfara before it spread to other neighbouring states, which includes Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kano, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. In a statement issued by the agency, spokesman for NCDC, Lawal Bakare, noted that an Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to manage the epidemic. According to Bakare, “A total of 500,000 doses of Meningitis C vaccines have been distributed in the worst-hit states for immediate outbreak response vaccination.

And, additional 823,970 doses of Meningitis C vaccines are expected from the United Kingdom to support vaccination activities in other aff ected States. “Right now, vaccinators are in the fi eld in Zamfara state administering doses of vaccine to contain the spread of the disease. “Th is brings the national response into an Incidence Management System, to ensure that all activities across the country will be managed using a clear command and control structure led by an Incident Manager who reports through the Chief Executive Offi cer of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, to the Honourable Minister of Health. “With this new coordinating structure, the country will have a tight, multi-partner team of experts pulled from the most competent agencies focusing on outbreak control in Nigeria.

“With increasing vaccination activities, expect a reduction in number of cases.” Th e statement said the meningitis serotype responsible for recent outbreak is the Neisseria Meningitidis serotype C (Nm C), as 83% of samples have been tested. Meningitis is caused by diff erent types of bacteria, six of which can cause epidemics.

It is transmitted between people through coughs and sneezes, and facilitated by cramped living conditions and close contact. Th e illness causes acute infl ammation of the outer layers of the brain and spinal cord, with the most common symptoms being fever, headache and neck stiff ness.