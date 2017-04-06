Meningitis: PDP slams APC over 336 deaths

Wants Yari to resign for attributing disease to God

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for the mismanagement of the outbreaks of cerebrospinal meningitis in some parts of the country leading to the death of 336 citizens.

In a statement yesterday by the spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, PDP said the mismanagement of the disease “is another huge deficit of the APC government.”

Also, for attributing the outbreak of the disease to God’s punishment, Governor Abdullaziz Yari of Zamfara state is being bashed by the party calling for the governor’s resignation from office.

It added: “The news of the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the Country and the apathetic attitude of both the Zamfara state and the federal government to curtail the scourge is disheartening and preposterous.

“This government wasted so much funds on the State House Clinic with no tangible result, but neglected other health centers and clinics across the country that have capacities to manage the health challenges of other Nigerians.

“As of Tuesday, April 4, 2017, about 336 Nigerians have lost their lives due to the outbreak of type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis and the Federal Ministry of Health has not taken any concrete step to contend with the spread.

“More worrisome is the statement credited to the Governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdullaziz Yari, in which he attributed the outbreak of Meningitis to God’s making. This is shameful and very unfortunate as the APC has run out of reasons to blame previous PDP administration, but it’s now blaming God for its failures.

“Governor Yari should not blame God for his failures, but that of his party, the APC, to avoid incurring God’s anger on their crass ineptitude in governance.

“However, we wish to advise him to resign immediately for making such statement as a Governor and the Chairman of Governors Forum who is supposed to bring hope to the people and not despair.

“Finally, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop playing politics with this outbreak and do everything within its power to end the menace. As a party, our heart goes to the families of all those that lost their lives to the scourge within this period.”