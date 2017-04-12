Meningitis, Yari and poverty of governance

Sonde

Abah

“Leadership means suffering. The leader who has no marks, indelible marks to show, either of his physical body or on his mind, has never led”.

– Tai Solarin, human right activist, in Sunday Tribune of May 7, 1989.

Every year witnesses the emergence of the best and the worst in different areas of human endeavour. The best/worst sports men/women, the best/worst leaders, the best/worst entertainers, politicians, authors, etc. Were some folks to decide to organise an award for the best and the worst statements of the year, guess who would be one of the strongest contenders?

Governor Abdullaziz Yari of Zamfara State would tower above all others in the race to win the “coveted’’ ‘Worst Statement of the Year Award’. He earned this distinction last Tuesday with his infamous statement on the meningitis epidemic ravaging some parts of Nigeria, notably the North. According to him, the outbreak of the deadly but preventable disease was God’s punishment for Nigerians’ waywardness!

Was the Zamfara helmsman kidding? By no means! Yari was veritably serious. Note that he is not only the ‘Executive Governor’ of Zamfara State but also the ‘Executive Chairman’ of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. The combination of these two powerful posts places His Excellency in a vantage position indeed.

Occupying a vantage leadership position is one thing. Harnessing the lessons and obligations and responsibilities of that position is another. Because, as the human rights activist and educationist, Tai Solarin pointed out, leadership means suffering. To be a true leader, you must have indelible marks to show as proof.

Does Governor Yari have such indelible marks? Using his aforementioned statement as proof, it is difficult to answer in the affirmative.

Two things bear us out. Number one: Meningitis is a preventable disease, since the cavses are well known to even primary school pupils. Number two: There’s documentary evidence that none other than Governor Yari had been alerted by at least one organisation that except the authorities concerned acted fast, that disease would devastate Zamfara sooner than later

Did His Excellency, the ‘Executive’ Governor of Zamfara State, heed that warning? Did he take any concrete action with a view to preventing the looming health crisis? Of course, not. Like the typical Nigerian ruler who covets leadership for its sake but loathes the responsibilities that go hand-in-hand with the job, Yari sat pretty.

He remained inactive until the inevitable happened.

Confronted with the unpleasant consequences of the deadly disease, Abdullaziz Yari scratched his head. And, pronto, out came a one-of-its-kind explanation: Meningitis isn’t what doctors and scientists say it is but is allegedly a rod in the hands of Allah which He supposedly uses once in a while to punish the people of Zamfara in particular and Nigerians’ in general for our iniquities.

Did you get that, fellow countrymen and women? Whenever there is any hint of possible outbreak of diseases like meningitis in countries like Ghana, Kenya, Egypt and Chad, their leaders don’t fold their arms or snore. Instead, they swiftly move into action, knowing that God helps those who help themselves. By contrast, the Abdullaziz Yaris of Nigeria would seek refuge in inaction and then make Allah the scapegoat when the stench of their self-evident irresponsibility becomes too unbearable.

Our man in Zamfara is, needless to say, not alone in this respect.

Yari and his ilk are the rule rather than the exception in Nigeria. Leaders who savour more than their fair share of the perks of office but spurn every responsibility that goes hand-in-hand with leadership. Leaders who always insist on what Nigeria can do for them but never bother about what they can do for Nigeria.

With “leaders’’ like these at the helm of our affairs, is it any wonder that Nigeria has remained painfully under-developed? Our education, health, power and other sectors have remained scandalously inefficient. Corruption and wastage reign supreme at public institutions such as NNPC, the National Assembly, the Presidency (right under the nose of a certain PMB), NDDC, the MDAs, you name it.

As the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poignantly put it, the President Buhari “government wasted so much funds on the State House Clinic with no tangible result but neglected other health centres and clinics across the country that have capacities to manage the health challenges’ of other Nigerians’’.

Under such a shameful circumstance and with Buhari himself jetting abroad for treatment each time he has common cold or ‘jedi-jedi’ or cough, is anyone surprised that meningitis and such other preventable diseases are running amok in Nigeria? Today it is meningitis, tomorrow it will be measles and I dare prophecy without fear of contradiction that when that happens a certain Alhaji Abdullaziz Yari will solemnly proclaim to the effect that “This diseases called measles, you see, it’s an act of God for our sins.’’ Ha ha ha ha!

Abah wrote from Abuja