Mercy Aigbe, Anthony Joshua, Nnamdi Kanu dominate Google trends

Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Anthony Joshua’s recent boxing championship victory were two of the most engaging topics among Nigerians in the past week.

Here are the stories that trended on Google in the last seven days.

Workers day

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured Nigerian workers of the speedy passage of the new national minimum wage.

Workers searched Google for ‘workers day message’, ‘happy workers day images’, ‘worker’s day wishes’, ‘workers day in USA’, and ‘workers day messages’.

Nnamdi Kanu released on bail

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was finally released from jail on Friday, April 28, after he met the bail conditions given to him by trial justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja.

Trending Google search terms following the release were ‘Nnamdi Kanu bail conditions’, ‘has Nnamdi Kanu met his bail conditions’, ‘bail conditions for Nnamdi Kanu’, and ‘Nnamdi Kanu rejects bail’.

Oba of Lagos snubs Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

A video of oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, refusing to shake ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi made rounds across online media platforms this week.

Nigerians were particularly interested in the 25-second video.

Google search terms query included ‘video of ooni of Ife’, ‘oba of Lagos’, ‘oba of Lagos snubs ooni of Ife’, and ‘ooni of Ife and oba of Lagos’.

Mercy Aigbe’s domestic violence saga

Mercy Aigbe’s 7-year-old marriage to hotelier Lanre Gentry is reportedly on the rocks amid rumours of infidelity and domestic violence.

The actress shared a cryptic Instagram post on domestic violence on Friday, April 28, saying, “say no to domestic violence,” and many people began to wonder if she suffered the same fate as many Nigerian women.

Some of the terms searched by Nigerians were ‘Mercy Aigbe domestic violence’, ‘Mercy Aigbe beaten’, ‘Mercy Aigbe’s marriage,’ and ‘Mercy Aigbe and husband’.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s defeat of Vitali Klitschko in the unified heavyweight bout was a major topic of conversation among Nigerians.

Interested Nigerians took to Google to search for ‘Anthony Joshua vs Klitschko fight highlights’, ‘Anthony Joshua vs Klitschko fight time’, ‘Anthony Joshua vs Klitschko dstv’, ‘Anthony Joshua vs Klitschko on dstv’, and ‘Anthony Joshua vs Klitschko video’.