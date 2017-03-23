Metering: AEDC resorts to local manufacturers, pledges improved service

By Patrick Andrew Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said that they are partnering with local manufacturers to produce more meters to augment imported ones for distribution to customers in its catchment areas.

Also, the company has promised to eliminate estimated billings soonest assuring that eff orts are being made to inject pre-paid meters into the system to reduce complaints over billings and boost improved relationship.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Offi cer (CEO), Engineer Ernest Mupwaya, said the company sympathises with customers over complaint of estimated billing stressing that the desired to eliminate it necessitated collaboration with local manufacturers for more prepaid meters.

Already, he said the company has installed 66,000 pre-paid meters adding that another set of 60,000 are being processed for distribution in Abuja alone. Engr Mupwaya, who was speaking at the commissioning of the Kabusa Service Centre following the completion of the renovation works on the building, said the AEDC management was working with some local meter manufacturing companies to produce more meters to complement those imported into the country.

Th e CEO regretted the upsurge in foreign exchange and its implication on imported meters adding that as much as the company wants to satisfy its customers it was being hindered by extraneous factors including inadequate generation of power and prohibitive cost of bringing in meters and limited allocation of power.

He called on Abuja residents to exercise patience while the processes of providing meters to all consumers are being expedited stressing that local manufactures were cooperate to produce needed meters for installation. He particularly lauded Kabusa residents for not resorting to violence over sustained low shedding and insuffi cient metering and assured that as incremental allocation of electricity from the generation companies improves, the AEDC would step its supply to the residents and install more meters. Engr.

Mupwaya told the residents of Kabusa that the commissioned service centre would facilitate enhanced services to the people as well as allow them easy access to their staff and strengthen working relationship between them.