MHUWN passes vote of confidence on AMAC chair

By Baba Yusuf

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) branch of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHUWN) has passed a vote of confidence on the AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido.

Chairman of the union, Comrade Nasir Abubakar Karshi, who gave the commendation recently, said this was as result of his giant strides in developing the AMAC communities.

He said “Candido has shown a difference since he assumed office,” adding that “what he has put on ground within a shortest time, no any chairman has done half of it throughout their six-year term in office.”

“In the health sector, Candido has surpassed any chairmen; nearly all the primary health care centres in AMAC are equipped with drugs and the staffers are not owed salaries. If you talk of security of lives and property, Candido is the best in the whole local government councils in the country. He set up the AMAC Marshal to deal with crime at the local level with the collaboration of bigger security agencies.

“So, if I want to talk about what Candido has done to deserve our passing a vote of confidence on him; we are not going to finish today. Therefore, we want him to keep it up so that the world would praise him more than we are doing.”

Karshi further advised the health workers in the country, particularly AMAC branch, to always try their best in saving lives, “no matter the challenges that may come our way.”