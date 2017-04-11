Minamata Convention: Curbing the mercury risk

Minamata Convention is a global move to protect human health and the environment from adverse eff ects of mercury. HELEN OJI writes on the implementation of the convention

In 2001, the governing council of the United Na t i o n s E n v i r o n m e n t Programme (UNEP) invited the Executive Director of UNEP to undertake a global assessment of mercury and its compounds, including information on the chemistry and health effects, sources, long – range transport, and prevention and control technologies relating to mercury.

The governing council considered this assessment and found that there was suffi cient evidence of signifi cant global adverse impacts from mercury and its compound to warrant further international action. This, they reason, will reduce the risks to human health and the environment from the release of mercury and its compounds to the environment. Mercury is recognized as a substance producing s i g n i f i c a n t a d v e r s e neurological and other health eff ects, with particular concerns expressed about its harmful effect on unborn children and infants.

The global transport of mercury in the environment was a key reason for taking the decision that global action to address the problem of mercury pollution was required. Government was urged to adopt the reduction of mercury emissions and UNEP initiated technical assistance and capacity building activities to meet these goals.

In January 2013, the intergovernmental negotiating committee concluded its fi fth session by agreeing on the text of the Minamata Convention on mercury.

The text was adopted by the conference of plenipotentiaries on the 10 October, 2013 in Japan and was opened for signature thereafter which countries including Nigeria signed into to show its commitment to be part of the convention. O b j e c t i v e s o f t h e Minamata Convention on mercury T h e o b j e c t i v e s o f the convention are to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury compounds and it sets out a range of measures to meet that objective.

Th ese includes measures to control the supply and trade of mercury, including setting limitations on certain specifi c sources of mercury such as primary mining, and to control mercury added products and manufacturing processes in which mercury or mercury compounds are used, as well as artisanal and small scale gold mining.

It is anticipated that coordinated implementation of the obligations of the convention will lead to an overall reduction in mercury levels in the environment over time, thus meeting the objective of the convention to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.

Awareness of the convention Th e workshop is to create awareness people need to know they are doing the important of the workshop is that the government cannot do it alone the private, academies and stakeholder are part of the workshop in protecting the environment and the citizenry, we have to give them the necessary support. Education, training and public awareness related to the effects of exposure to mercury and mercury compound on human health and the environment in collaboration with relevant intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations and vulnerable populations.

The former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, said that in the year 2020 certain product that content mercury will begin to crease from the international market and global action so that the Nigeria economy will not suffer, so that the environment will be protected and the people will be also protected.

“ T h e p r o d u c t l i k e florescent, lamp, battery and some other furniture has mercury because the furniture cannot be eaten by insects, they are goods and services that have mercury are involved.

Th e people have to be aware of the mercury,” she said Health Aspects Promote the development and implementation of strategies and programmes to identify and protect populations at risk, particularly vulnerable population, and which may include adopting science based health relating to the exposure to mercury and mercury compounds, setting targets for mercury exposure reduction and with public education, health and other sectors.

The appropriate health care services for prevention, treatment and care for populations affected by the exposure to mercury or mercury compounds. Establish and strengthen a s a p p r o p r i a t e t h e institutional and health professional capacities for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of health risks related to the exposure to mercury and mercury compounds.

Research, development and monitoring M o d e l i n g a n d geographically representative monitoring of levels of mercury and mercury compounds in vulnerable populations and in environmental media, including biotic media such as fi sh, marine mammals, sea turtles and birds, as well as collaboration in the collection and exchange of relevant and appropriate samples.

Information on the e n v i r o n m e n t a l c y c l e , t r a n s p o r t ( i n c l u d i n g long-range transport and deposition), transformation and fate of mercury and mercury compounds in a range of ecosystem. Availability of mercury free products and process and on best available techniques and environmental practices to reduce and monitor emissions and releases of m e rc u r y a n d m e rc u r y compounds