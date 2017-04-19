Miners sue army, lament harassment over ‘royalty’

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu

Jos

Miners in Plateau state have lamented constant harassments over alleged non-payment rof oyalty by men and officers of the security Special Task Force, aka, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

The miners, in specific, NIPPON Integrated Business Concept Limited, lamented over their grievances in a letter of complaints to the mines officer, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, signed by Ahmad S. Garba Esq.

They said, as a registered small-scale mining lease no: 20584 SSML, with 10 cadastral unit (CU) in a 2km located at Wase local government area of Plateau state, they have been fully complying with all statutory obligations, including prompt payment of royalty to the federal government before carrying any mineral from site.

According to them, one Col. Adamu, the Commander forward operation base (FOB-OPSH), is increasingly making their legitimate business impossible, by arresting 10 of their trucks loaded with lead zinc ore, in spite of providing him with their clearance.

“And the most unfortunate part of his conduct is that he has consistently refused to disclose to us any content and verifiable reason to justify his conduct apart from simply telling people that our company has not been royalty and we have not been discharging our corporate social responsibility,” the letter read in part.

They further said they had checked through all relevant statues and laws to see where in the country where the FOB commander was mandated to arrest on alleged non-payment of royalty and non-discharge of corporate responsibility to communities.

The lawyer said he had personally met with OPSH, Commander Major-General Nicholas Rogers, but that he had only told him to go and settle the matter with the FOB commander, at Wase.

Blueprint gathered that the company had already sued the OPHS, under the Nigerian Army, at the Jos Division of the Federal High Court, claiming for the payment of some damages.