Minimum wage: Nigerians running out of patience, NLC tells FG

Threatens govs over unpaid salaries, allowances

By Moses John

Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, warned that Nigerians were running out of patience over delay in the review of the National Minimum Wage.

According to the body, the review has become desirable following the hardship resulting from economic recession the country currently faces.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who spoke at the opening session of the 4th National Gender Conference which coincided with the International Women Day celebration in Abuja, said the Organised Labour, had since submitted proposal for a renegotiation of the minimum wage, but lamented that government was foot-dragging on the matter.

Wabba said, Nigerians “cannot wait endlessly on the matter because price of goods in the market have skyrocketed as a result of the severe recession the country is going through.

“We have submitted a request for an upward review of the National Minimum Wage which was signed into law in 2011 by President Jonathan, by the present administration. Despite the fact that the minimum wage was due for renegotiation after five years, the current administration is dragging its feet in constituting a tripartite committee, as is the practice, to negotiate a new minimum wage.

“Against the background of the harsh economic times and the impact on the working people, we cannot wait indefinitely for government to respond at its own time,” he said.

Speaking further, the NLC boss frowned at non-payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity of workers, stressing that the Organised Labour would not take it likely with any of such governors.

“It is no longer news that our country is in a severe recession, and prices of virtually all consumable and non consumable items have sky-rocketed. In the last 12 or more months, the inflationary trend in the economy has gone over the roof, and the mass of our people, the salaried and the teeming millions of the unemployed, are facing very difficult times.

“Amidst these difficulties, we have contended with a number of state governments that have misplaced priorities and have regularly refused to pay workers on the states’ pay roll, their salaries as at when due. Similarly pension, of retired public servants have gone for several months, and in some cases, years un-paid. We have over the last 15 months, fought these state governments to pay up these outstanding wages and pension liabilities they owe workers.

“We will continue to do this till all salaries and pensions across the country, are fully paid up.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairperson of NLC Women Commission, Comrade Lucy Offiong, said despite progress made in gender equity over the years, women still suffered gender discrimination and stereotype in work places.

Lucy further appealed to the NLC and affiliate unions to champion change for women, not in work place, but in society at large.

“The millennium has witnessed a significant change and attitudinal shift in both women’s and society’s thoughts about gender equality and women emancipation. However, women still suffer from gender discrimination, stereotypes and abuses. I, therefore, call on the NLC and affiliate unions to continue to be the voice of change for women not only in the trade unions but the larger society,” she said.