Minister apologises over poor treatment at embassies

By Awaal Gata

Abuja

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Kadijah Abba-Ibrahim, yesterday tendered apology to Nigerians who may have been treated poorly by some of the country`s Embassy and High Commission staff abroad.

The Minister tendered the apology in Abuja when a delegation of Igbo World Union visited her.

A group had earlier, described service delivery at most of the countries embassies abroad as; “disgusting and non-charlatan.

Abba-Ibrahim noted that the embassy of every country “represents its face in the International Community”, saying that it was unfortunate that Nigerians were complaining about some of the countries` embassies abroad.

“We have sensitise these members of staff, because this is not the first time such complaint is coming up.

“If Nigerians are complaining of our embassies abroad, then we have a very long way to go.

“I apologise to our citizens that have had course to complain about our embassies, we will handle this issue and take it up with all seriousness.

“Nobody has the monopoly of space in the world, where you find yourself and wherever God takes you to, is where you call home,’’ she said.

She, however, stressed that Nigerians should continue to be good ambassadors wherever they find themselves in the world.

The minister commended the group and particularly the industrious nature of the Igbos and urged other tribes in the country to emulate them.

She tasked the group to use their positions abroad to attract foreign investment to Nigeria, adding that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to ensure conducive business environment.

“The environment is gradually becoming more secured, corruption is becoming less and anti socio activities that destroys our country is becoming a thing of the past.

“ We have to believe in ourselves, our country and our made in Nigeria goods if we want to progress,’’ she said.

Earlier, Dr Mishak Nnanta, Secretary of the group charged the ministry to ensure the protection of Nigerian citizens across the world and facilitate the airlift of those in troubled nations.

He stressed that there was need for “Ndigbo to support the Buhari administration and give him maximum cooperation to enable him deliver on his campaign promises.

Nnanta expressed optimism that the ministry would be used as a platform to unite Africans and showcase Nigeria`s heritage and diversities to the world.

It is geared to build bridges with all countries of the world, while championing the socio-cultural diplomacy of Ndigbo and suing for unity, socio justice, transparency, peaceful co-existence and equity.