Minister extols ASEAN Film Festival, KCC’s remodeled exhibition hall

By Ibrahim Ramalan

Abuja

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Haj. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim has described the 2nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) film festival as a tool towards uplift-ment of world peace and harmony, saying that that economic acceleration and cultural co-operations and diplomacy by ASEAN should be emulated.

The minister, who stated this during the opening ceremony of ASEAN Film Festival, also congratulated South Korea for and the official opening of the remodeled Exhibition Hall of Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja recently.

The minister, while describing Nigeria’s relationship with ASEAN as warm and cordial characterized by increasing level of trade and commerce, said the country is ready to take relations to greater heights and work closely to resolve all outstanding issues through joint commissions.

According to her, since Nigeria is working towards economic diversification through industrization, Agriculture, Solid Minerals and Services, the country therefore needs collaboration with other experienced countries including ASEAN in this regard.

The Minister further said that Nigeria will seek for more collaboration in culture, tourism and entertainment from other nations.

Earlier in his welcome address, Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Noh Kyu-duk expressed his appreciation to the Nigerian government for supporting the Centre during the last seven years.

He said: “This Centre has promoted numerous exchange programs in Arts and Culture, Sports, Education and Media between Korea and Nigeria.

“As it has in the past, this facility will be available for programs and events that intend to promote cultural activities in Abuja. We will continue to work towards promoting greater and deeper understanding among us,” he added.

Blueprint reported that the festival featured movies from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, South Korea from 19 – 26 April 2017.

Those in attendance at the event were Ambassador Noh Kyu-duk of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nigeria, ASEAN Ambassadors, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye and Pham Anh Tuam Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Chairman ASEAN Committe in Abuja, among many others.