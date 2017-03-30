Minister lauds Mohammed’s appointment, says it’s deserved

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Senator Aisha Alhassan, has lauded the appointment of Nigeria’s Minister of Environment Ms Amina Mohammed as the new United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General.

In a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press Hassan Dodo, Senator Alhassan made the commendation while leading other women to a ‘’special honorary dinner’’ at the Nigerian House, New York.

The statement said Mohammed’s emergence as the UN Deputy Chief in the midst of highly competent and capable contenders for the office, spoke volume of her distinction in public office.

“It is my singular honour and pleasure to host this special dinner on behalf of all Nigerian women to celebrate and commend a distinguished Nigerian, who is also my sister, colleague and friend, Ms Amina Mohammed, on her very well-deserved appointment as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General,’’ she said.

‘In my capacity as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, I am also filled with a deep sense of pride as I perform this unique role of congratulating you on behalf of the over 80 million Nigerian women and girls,’’ she added.

According to the Minister, men and the boys who support gender equality, and all the distinguished Nigerian delegates to the 61st Session of the UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW) also congratulate you.

“It is not surprising that you have earned such a well-deserved recognition at the international level because you have been a dynamic and visionary leader, whose performance at every point of call has been distinctly excellent and results-driven.”

Alhassan assured Mohammed that all of the Nigerian women shared in the joy of her appointment and had cause to celebrate her as an illustrous daughter of Nigeria adding, she has been a role model and inspiration to millions of women and girls.