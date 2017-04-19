Minister lauds staff over award

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has lauded the virtues of the Director Special Project Unit of the Ministry, Dr Martina Nwordu, who was recently honoured with the most Prestigious Africa Distinguish Personality Award “Icon of National Building and Economic Self-Reliance in Nigeria,” by the Trans-Africa Student’s Initiative.

Ngige in a congratulatory message to the awardee stated: “I wish to congratulate you on your well-deserved honour, and to express appreciation to you for doing the Ministry, the entire Federal Civil Service and the Country Proud.”

Speaking further, the minister urged Dr Nwordu not to relent in her exceptional contributions to the Nation’s quest for sustainable development via her administrative prudence, dedication to duties and commitments to advancing Safety Nets Concepts for unemployed persons.

Speaking on the honour done her, Dr Martina expressed gratitude for being honoured in such a manner by the initiative, just as she appreciated the minister for giving her the opportunity and creating the enabling environment for her to serve.

