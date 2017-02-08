Minister, MTN Foundation applauded over N10m heart surgery

Share This





















Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, and the MTN Foundation have been commended by the family of baby Mutmainat Abdullateef, who had a hole in her heart for the recommendation and subsequent treatment of their baby girl in an Indian hospital.

The surgery bill totalling $21,566 (NI0.6 million) to correct Mutmainat’s congenital heart condition at the Apollo Hospital, India, was sponsoreed by the MTN Foundation.

The family spcially acknowledged and appreciated the minister for referring the baby’ case to the Foundation.

Baby Mutmainat has since returned to Nigeria.

In a letter informing the minister of the successful treatment of Mutmainat, the Foundation said, “We are pleased to inform you that following successful surgery and recuperation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Apollo Hospital, India, baby Mutmainat Abdullateef, who your office referred with congenital heart condition, has returned to Nigeria.”

Mutmainat’s father, Abubkar Abdullateef in an appreciation letter had commended the MTN Foundation for the timely intervention in the treatment of the girl.

He said,“sponsoring of such a very expensive surgical operation by MTN Foundation at this time of recession in the country, is an indication that the company is indeed out to assist the less privileged in the country.”

