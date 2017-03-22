Minister of Interior retired Lt.-General Abdulrahman Dambazau presenting the 2017 Nigeria Immigration Service Regulation in Abuja
Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-General Abdulrahman Dambazau (middle), presenting the 2017 Nigeria Immigration Service Regulation, in Abuja yesterday, while the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede (left) and Director in charge of offi ce of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Muhammed Maccido watch
Photo: Johnson Udeani/NAN