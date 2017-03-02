Minister, service chiefs brief Osinbajo on security

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma Abuja Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was yesterday briefed on security situation in the country by the Minister of Defence, Mr. Mansur Dan-Ali and the service chiefs. Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, Dan-Ali commended the present administration for continuous funding of the armed forces to function eff ectively.

He said the sustained funding had signifi cantly improved the capacity of the armed forces and troops in fi ghting the Boko Haram terrorists and other security threats across the country. “Let me start by expressing our appreciation to the current administration for their relentless support and continuous funding of the armed forces in the conduct of its operations. “Th is has, no doubt, impacted positively on the capacity of our armed forces and troops in fi ghting the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east and other security threats across the country,” he said.

Th e ongoing operation in the North-east, he said, had recorded tremendous success and had led to restoration of normalcy in most parts of the states aff ected by the insurgency. He said eff orts were ongoing to ensure that civil authorities take a leading role as quickly as possible in the aff ected areas. Th e minister also pledged the commitment and loyalty of the armed forces to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on an extended vacation in London, United Kingdom. “On behalf of the armed forces and other security agencies, we pledge our total commitment and loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said.

Th ose who attended the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Mr. Babagana Monguno; the Chief of Defence Staff , General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff , Lieutent General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff , Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq; Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ibas Ibok; Director-General of the State Security Service, Mr. Lawal Daura; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris