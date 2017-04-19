Minister tasks Nigerians on patronage of local professionals

Stories by Ayoni M. Agbabiaka

With Agencies Th e Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, has advocated for more patronage of Nigerian professionals over expatriates as a way of encouraging local content. Th e minister made this call in his offi ce when members of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) paid him a courtesy visit recently.

He noted that their coming together means the professional bodies are rising above pecuniary interest of each professional group to work for the society; saying that the association deserve government attention as a way of encouragement to carry their advocacy to the less privilege in the society and for economic development.

Th e minister therefore used the opporttunity to uge the association to embrace ICT and enlighten their members on the need to be ICT compliant. Accoding to him, this would not only increase their productivity but they would be more versatile, marketable and resourceful in contributing to national economic growth.

He stressed that countries that do not have oil have used ICT to develop their economy while further appealing to them to key into ICT trend and develop it to create more jobs.

He assured that he would support, encourage and collaborate with the association in its forthcoming professional summit that will take Nigeria to the next level.

Speaking earlier, President of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Dr. Omede Idris, said what endeared them to the minister is the way he has piloted the ministry so far, in the areas of National Broadband Strategy, Roadmap and facilitation of local content guideline issuance to ICT sector for Local Content Development, e-government initiative and FEC approved National ICT policy.

Th e President who led an 8-man delegation sought to collaborate with the ministry for the benefi t of people and the nation, outlined this year’s programme to include Professional Retreat, Professional Summit, Professional Excellence Merit award and an Annual General Assembly. He solicited the support of the ministry for all their signature programmes.

He called on MDAs to encourage and engage Nigeria Professionals, Consultancy fi rms and companies in various work that requires professionalism, to enhance their professional competence. He said, “Nigeria Professionals excel elsewhere, why can’t they excel in Nigeria?” APBN as a body of professional is the nucleus of chartered and recognized professional bodies in Nigeria that are recognized by Act of parliament.