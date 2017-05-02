Minister urges workers on patriotism, improved service delivery

By Abdullahi Muhammad

Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has appealed to the workers to use the Labour Day celebrations to reflect on the virtues of patriotism, selflessness and improved service delivery to the residents of the FCT and the nation in general.

He made the appeal yesterday in Abuja in a message marking the 2017 May Day celebrations in the Territory.

He described the workers as “the heroes” whose sweat and sacrifices oil the wheels of national development, adding that the crucial role of workers in the task of nation-building “cannot be over emphasised.”

According to him, it can only be likened to the goose that lay the golden eggs, which deserve the best the nation can give.

He said: “Workers keep our taps, hospitals, schools and transport services running. They build and maintain our roads, bridges, and general infrastructure. Workers are the first responders in times of emergencies and natural disasters. They clean our surroundings and ensure we pass the legacy of a healthy environment to the future generation. They are indeed the geese that lay the golden eggs and certainly deserve the best the nation can give.”

Bello remarked that as part of efforts to enhance the welfare of workers, the FCT Administration recently commissioned a fleet of 25 numbers high capacity staff buses intended to assist the staff with easier and cheaper means of movement to work and back home.

“This Administration has ensured that salaries and allowances of workers are paid promptly and regularly, many staff of all cadres have had their skills improved through our training and capacity building initiative, while this year’s promotion exercise is on-going.”