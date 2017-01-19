Ministers, service chiefs in Maiduguri over NAF bombing

Share This





















A federal government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to President Abba Kyari, has arrived Maiduguri, Borno state, in respect of Tuesday’s bombing of a displaced persons’ camp in the state.At least 52 persons were killed and 120 others injured after an Air Force jet mistakenly targeted the IDP camp at Rann, near the border with Cameroon, where people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, lived.

The government delegation comprises the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Ministers of Defence and information; the Chief of Defense Staff, as well as the Chiefs of Army and Air Staff.

The team left for the Borno Government House, where it will meet Governor Kashim Shettima.

The delegation comprised Ministers of Defence and Information. Mansur Dan Alli and Lai Mohammed respectively, Chief of Defence Staff Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Air Staff, Sadik Abubakar and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

The delegation was received at the Maiduguri Airport by the Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor.

