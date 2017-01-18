Ministry hands over 38 surveillance vehicles to mines officers

Share This





















Stories by Ayoni M. Agbabiaka

Abuja

The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the Mines Inspectorate Department, mines officers have received a surveillance vehicle each.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mohammed Abbas, handed over thirty-eight surveillance vehicles to the mines officers representing the thirty- six states, FCT and the Mines Inspectorate Department of the Ministry.

Mohammed Abbas noted that the handing over showed the level of commitment of the federal government, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Minister of State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, towards repositioning the mining sector.

He enjoined the officers to use the vehicles to generate revenue for the government while also calling on the drivers to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles.

Abbas pledged that as soon as funds were made available from the Intervention fund, more vehicles would be bought for the mines offices in the states.

Speaking on behalf of the mines officers, the recipient from Enugu State, Engr. Banke Onoak, thanked the management for the procurement of the vehicles, which she said would enhance the performance of the officers in the field in addressing the issue of illegal mining.

She also pledged on behalf of others to generate more revenue for the federal government.

