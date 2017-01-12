MMM: Anxiety as subscribers await Jan 14 return

Share This





















By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

There is heightened anxiety among subscribers of the popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM, Nigeria), as they await the January 14, resumption date for business on the on-line scheme.

Operators of the scheme sent over three million subscribers and the Nigerian financial sector into panic with the abrupt suspension of its activities on December 13, 2016.

The operators of the scheme said in a message sent to all subscribers that the measure was put in place because, “in the New Year season, the system is experiencing heavy workload.”

During the period, December 12 to January 12, none of the participants would be able to ‘get help’, withdraw funds deposited with the mandatory 30 per cent interest.

Nigerian government and the media were also blamed for creating a sense of fear in the minds of MMM subscribers, which the founder of the scheme Sergey Mavrodi, said was due to lack of knowledge of how MMM works.

The scheme had called for massive media publicity ahead of its resumption date, just as it came up with new guidelines for participation as well as new payment mode, to reportedly strengthen the scheme when it returns.

According to Nigerian Bulletin, MMM programmers are working earnestly with a new model which will be announced and implemented at a later date.

This, the MMM admin claims will help keep the system balanced: “To keep the GH (Get Help) and PH (Provide Help) balanced. No matter whether people join us or not… and it will be sustainable.”

Also, a circular sent out to users of the scheme read in part: “About the growth of bonuses, we have to see towards it… Half of guiders’ supporters said it should keep growing.

“Guiders misbehaving will be dealt with. And the only way to get them is by getting evidence…Unfreezing of Mavro will be probably January 14 or might be sooner. About proof of payment, we will use a new strategy for fake proof of payments.”

Similarly, the operators announced the introduction of bit coin, noting that before the scheme froze the accounts of its members, participants were allowed to provide help in Bit coin, but they were paid back in naira.

MMM in a statement on its Facebook page to participants on Sunday, said: “Due to the recent sharp price fluctuations of Bit coin, MAVRO-BTC is being introduced in the system.

“So far, we have only had Mavro-Naira in the System. Even though you provided help via Bit coin, your Bit coins, anyway, were recalculated into the Nigerian Naira at the exchange rate at the moment of providing help, and you were credited with Mavro-Naira in your PO,” the statement read.

“It was the naira amount that grew. In other words, you received 30 per cent a month specifically in the naira, not in Bit coins, although you originally provided help using Bit coins).

“Now, you have a chance to have 30 per cent growth of the Bit coin amount, not the naira amount. So, acquire MAVRO-BTC which will be credited in your PO and will grow at a 30 per cent monthly growth rate. In a month, not only 30 per cent will be added to your initial amount, but it can increase itself due to Bit coin price growth.”

However, most subscribers are skeptical on the fate of the scheme. This may not be unconnected with conflicting information making the rounds in the media, especially as it concerns the new guidelines, which not a few insist may only complicate the already dicey situation.

This is even as information on the social media indicates that the managers may further postpone unfreezing the scheme, just as tales of how the scheme fared in some countries, continue to heighten anxiety among subscribers.

The situation may also have been confirmed in an interview attributed to the founder of the scheme, Mavrodi, by an online news report, that MMM Nigeria users should exercise some patience with the organisers, even if it means shifting the January 14 deadline by another month.

He was said to have spoken to reporters in Russia, and noted that it is better to have seamless data for Nigeria than having a situation that could see the venture suffer permanent damage.

FNN, a social media platform, quoted him as saying: “uhh… we are trying our best to…uhh… perfect our comeback. uhh… we don’t want to be like… uhh… Ronda Rousey who returned after more than 6 months and got knocked out in 48 secs. Uhh… we want a proper return so we can… uhh… make Nigerians happy again.”

While some participants remain optimistic and continued to provide help (PH), even during the freeze period, some others fear the worse.

According to Stephen Agbo, an undergraduate who invested in the scheme, he is anxiously awaiting MMM coming back on January 14.

He said: “I was supposed to get help on December 10, before the rude shock of the one month suspension. I am confident it would return and our mockers would be put to shame.”

For Ms Mary Ogochukwu, “there are contradictions in the information we are getting since the freezing of the scheme.”

She said, her guider had told her she could get help (GP) even after the pausing of the scheme as people were being matched to provide help, however, when she tried it did not work.

Also, the money invested (Mavro) was supposed to have stopped growing, but Ms Ogochukwu said she recently noticed that it had continued to appreciate, just as she queried how the scheme would cope with the bombardment of demands when it comes back.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), had warned Nigerians against using the scheme.

Like this: Like Loading...