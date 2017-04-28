Mob harasses Adamawa Assembly c’ttee members over probe

By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz

Yola

Members of the Adamawa state House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions narrowly escaped being lynched yesterday when they arrived at the Yola North local government council secretariat to probe allegations of misconduct against the chairman.

Governor Muhammadu Bindow had, on Wednesday, approved a recommendation by the assembly to suspend the chairman of Yola North, Alhaji Mahmoud Abba and his counterpart of Lamurde LG, Mr. Vrati Nzonzo, to pave way for their investigation by the House.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yohanna Mathias.

The investigation team, lead by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Musa Mahmud, had arrived at Yola North council around 9am, but were greeted by angry youths who forced them to abandon the assignment.

The youth accused the Assembly of acting a script of some powerful individuals in government who wanted the chairman out of office for selfish reasons.

When contacted on the development, the chairman of Yola North said he would not comment as he was yet to receive any suspension letter.

Meanwhile, councillors of Yola North were sharply divided over the letter written to house that led to the suspension of the chairman.

While some of the councillors welcomed the suspension, while others were against it.

Leader of the councillors, Malam Buhari Yahuza, distanced himself from the letter, adding that he was not aware of the petition against the chairman.

“Give me time, I will soon address the press on the matter,” he said.

Declaring his support for the suspension, the councillor representing Gwadabawa Ward, Malam Mustafa Garba, said seven of them signed the petition against the chairman.

Garba accused Yahuza of sell out and insisted that the councillors had removed Yahuza as their leaders, a claim Yahuza denied.

Garba claimed that the mob that harassed the committee at the council secretariat was hired by the suspended council chairman.

Efforts made to get the Majority Leader’s comments did not yield result.