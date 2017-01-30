Mohammed Dankwambo’s pursuit of excellence

Share This





















By Kabir M. Umar

Excellence, distinction and exemplary performances are qualities and attributes that are very rare which could equally be nurtured or inherited. Although individuals could possess these qualities, but there must exist a form of resilience, determination, and prowess all geared towards turning one’s dreams into reality. These accomplishments and positive values could be developed and established to an extent that, they can never be reversed by bad company or negative societal influences.

In most cases, where certain individuals have achieved success, it is seen as a given that their children would follow their career paths or similar paths that would lead them to fame, fortune or favour in the eyes of their countrymen or contemporaries. However, this is not always the case as many children of successful parents and well to do individuals end up wayward or errant in behaviors, bringing disrepute or dishonor to their families, while irredeemably tarnishing their parents’ reputation for all time.

These could be easily obtainable as a result of those parents not showing sufficient concern or attention to the needs and aspirations of such children. Inevitably, such parents tend to be busy in the pursuit of material interests, hustling and other worldly engagements. However, when successful parents bring up their children in a sound and upright manner, with the fear of Almighty God, self-esteem and determination, without doubt, such a child would rise to great heights of achievement and endeavor all the while upholding the cherished principles and ethics of his forbears.

In the case of information and innovation guru, Mohammed Dankwambo, son of the Governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, is the much celebrated ne of a child who washes his hands clean and then dines with kings. Indeed, Mohammed Dankwambo recently graduated with distinction in Information System Management and Innovation from the prestigious University of Warwick, Warwick Business School, Coventry, a feat that has rarely been surpassed in the history of the nstitution thus receiving desired kudos and accolades from colleagues and faculty members alike.

The young and energetic Mohammed made history at the Warwick University and the world financial management system when he, alongside his four colleagues, ate last year emerged winners of the renowned competition organized by the Society For Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) Forum in London.

The competition required students to submit solutions to financial service industry’s tasks and challenges, where the Mohammed’s team HADU won the academic price of £15,000.

According to feelers emerging from the institution during the last award, Mohammed Dankwambo has imbibed the cherished virtues of hardwork, perseverance, honesty, sound principle, humility, tolerance and fraternity to all and sundry. He has always related well with his peers, colleagues and teachers to the extent that he has never been known to engage in any fracas, disagreement or quarrel with any one. Even though, Mohammed comes from a relatively well to do background, being the son of a serving state governor, the youthful graduate has never allowed such trappings of grandeur or influence to get to his head. Instead, he prefers o buckle up his shoes and tackle the assignment that brought him to the University of Warwick.

While many children of other influential or wealthy individuals or personalities took their schools by storm, painting the town red and flaunting their parents’ wealth by driving state of the art cars and throwing lavish parties, and engaging in hard drugs dealings and consumption, the young and promising Dankwambo has adopted the opposite attitude by keeping a low profile, mixing with his colleagues without regard to class or sectional affiliation while facing his studies with all sense of purpose and responsibility.

The innovative Mohammed Dankwambo has developed a Teddy Impact Game which was floated in the famous Google Play and App Store and in this regard, he has been singled out by the faculty members as deserving of commendation and acclamation and he is indeed a shining example to all who desire unvarnished scholarship, unrivalled intellectualism and erudite inquiry in all its ramifications.

In fact, with his disposition, people were astonished on learning that, the dogged Mohammed Dankwambo is the son of an influential governor in Nigeria, exclaiming that it was unheard of for a student so high born to adopt an unblemished, studious and wholesomely humble low profile that is both legendary as it was epochal.

Therefore, with his astounding performance in this much-revered institution, Mohammed Dankwambo has indeed done not only his parents and family proud but also the citizens of Gombe state in particular and Nigerians in general. Armed with Masters in the field of Information System Management and Innovation, the youthful Khalifa, as he’s fondly called, is seen as another Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, in the making. The sky is, indeed, his limit.

Kabir wrote from Abuja.

