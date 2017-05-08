Money laundering: Emeka Mba’s trial continues May 24

Stories by Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the trial of former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Emeka Mba, till May 24 for cross examination.

Mba is on trial alongside former Director of Finance of NBC, Patrick Areh, Basil Udotai and Babatunde Amure on a 15-count charge of money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N2.8billion.

At the resumed hearing, a prosecution witness, John Ejim, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said a petition written by one Oke Nwafor ignited the arrest of the defendants.

Led in evidence-in-chief by the prosecuting counsel, Ben Ikani, the witness informed the court that he was one of the EFCC’s investigating officers who searched Mba’s house.

He said during the course of investigation, he found a bank mandate of Zenith Bank of Aug. 10, 2015 allocated to NBC.

The judge admitted the bank mandate in evidence as exhibit after the prosecution applied for the admissibility of the document.

The defence counsel, S. I Ameh, urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable him study the document admitted in court.

He said the document contained some information which he will need to study and be able to cross examine the witness.

In his reaction, Ikani did not oppose to the adjournment but urged the court to note that the adjournment is at the instance of the defence team.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 24 for cross examination.