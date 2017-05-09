‘Monster’ sixgill shark caught off Irish coast

A “monster” shark, believed to be the biggest sixgill ever caught on a fi shing rod in Europe, has been hooked off the Irish coast at County Clare. Th e huge fi sh was estimated to be about 7.5m (25ft) long and is thought to have weighed about 680kg (1,500 lbs). Englishman Ben Bond made the catch off Loop Head on Th ursday, and struggled single-handed for about an hour and a half to bring the shark to the surface. After an exhausting battle, the sixgill was eventually unhooked and released.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Bond said that at one point, he looked directly into the shark’s jaws which were “absolutely massive”. Sixgills are a deep water shark which mainly feed on fi sh, including other sharks, but they are also thought to prey on seals. Mr Bond said feeling the shark take the bait was a thrilling experience, and he admitted no fear as he reeled the mammoth creature in. “I wasn’t scared.

I was excited, it was what I came to do,” he said. Th e 26-year-old builder has had some big catches before, including blue sharks, but had never hooked anything as large as the sixgill. Th e shark was released a few minutes after it was brought up alongside the boat and Mr Bond said it was always his intention to put it back into the water.

“Watching it swim away was probably the best part, I wouldn’t want to kill such an impressive creature,” Mr Bond said. Its measurements were estimated by the skipper of the boat, Luke Aston, an experienced angler who has been catching sharks in the area for nine years.

Th e Republic of Ireland’s main fi shing authority, Inland Fisheries Ireland, agreed with the skipper’s estimation and hailed the sixgill as a “true monster of the deep”. Its spokeswoman told BBC News NI: “As the shark was caught and released, it was not weighed on shore so the exact weight cannot be verifi ed for certain. “However, it does look like this shark is one of the biggest fi sh ever caught on rod on line in Europe.” She added: “Th is type of fi shing is legal – the angler practised ‘catch and release’ fi shing which means that the fi sh was not killed and was released back into the water.”