Moon Jae-in wins S/Korean presidential poll

Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in has claimed victory in South Korea’s presidential election.

Mr Moon favours greater dialogue with North Korea, in a change to current South Korean policy.

“I will be president for all South Koreans,” he told cheering supporters in Gwanghwamun Square in the capital Seoul.

The early election was called after a corruption scandal led to the impeachment of the former president.

Official results have yet to be released.

An exit poll conducted jointly by three network TV stations had put him on course to get 41.4% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, conservative Hong Joon-Pyo, on 23.3%.

Park Geun-hye is accused of allowing a close friend to extort money from companies. She denies all wrongdoing.

Mr Moon is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.