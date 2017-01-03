More devt projects coming to Oshodi – Lawmaker

Share This





















By Tope Musowo

Lagos

The legislator representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1 in the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon Olusola Sokunle, has said the people of his constituency and Lagos state would experience more developmental projects in 2017, saying that the state government would continue to ensure the welfare of the residents.

Sokunle, while speaking with newsmen in Oshodi, explained that 2016 was a historic year for the residents in terms of various infrastructural development projects that were implemented by the state government.

He said that the lawmakers in the state had also been able to support the executive in implementing people oriented policies through the various laws that were made.

He assured people of his constituency of more empowerment programmes in 2017, saying that his major priority is to empowerment appreciable numbers of youths in the constituency.

Sokunle urged the residents to be law abiding as the festive goes on, saying that the residents are key stakeholders in the smooth implementation of government policies in the state.

“This 2017, I have lined up various empowerment programmes for both youths and senior citizens in my constituency. I know what they are suffering from as I have met with them on their needs and they have given me list of what they want me to do for them in 2017. I am representing them so I must listen to them all the time.

“ I will lobby for more projects for my constituency in 2017 because it is one of the major reasons they believe in me and elected me in 2015 general elections. It is my responsibility to put smile on their face beyond what I had done in 2016”, said Sokunle.

Like this: Like Loading...