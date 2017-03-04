Moses extends stay at Chelsea till 2021

By Gbenga Jolaosho Abuja Victor Moses has penned a new deal with Premier League leaders Chelsea, with the Nigerian tying himself to the club until 2021. Th e Super Eagles player has become a key fi gure as a right wingback in Antonio Conte’s Blues and has been rewarded with a new deal. “I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” Moses told Chelsea’s website.

“Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season. “We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confi dence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”