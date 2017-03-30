MOTHER AND SON MISSING

A Christian man of God from the republic of Nigeria named Jacob Romeo has been declared missing after his father’s burial ceremony, his unknown were about is suspected to be due to his refusal to join a dangerous secret cult called “Ogboni”. His father was known to be a core member of the said secret cult and Jacob Romeo was to take over his father’s position as a custom of the group.

Romeo who embraced Christianity rejected the group, stating that he can not endanger his life so he decided to run away from Kanke Jos Nigeria, his mother reported the case to the police, and the police investigated case, unknown to the mother the cult members got the information and they came after the mother secretly threatening her to produce her son Jacob Romeo else she will be dealt with, when the mother could no longer withstand the threat she also decided to run away from Kanke Jos in safety for her life, right now neither the son nor the mother have been seen till date, all of this happened in October 2007.

All efforts by family members to unveil there were about has proved abortive. Please anybody that has information as to their were about should report to the nearest police station or call 090327012388