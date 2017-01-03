MSS urges FG to expedite North-east rehabilitation

Share This





















By Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSS), at it 74th Islamic vocation held in Gombe state last December, has urged the federal government to hasten the rebuilding of the North-east in order to enable the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) return to their various villages and towns.

The plea was contained in a 12-point communiqué issued at the end of the vocation, copy of which was made available to the Blueprint.

It further advised the government to face the current economic realities in the country in order create more employment opportunities to the teeming youth that constituent the bulk of the population.

The Society urged the leaders to assume their roles as role models and vanguard of good governance in the society, saying that leaders of the MSS, at all levels, should lead by example with the fear of Allah in handling the affairs of the society.

“We condemned violence in whatever excuse and from whatever direction. Muslim youth should embrace agriculture as a means of earning lively hood so as to add value to the current economic recession in the country”, the communiqué added.

It also called on Nigerians to contribute their quota towards eradication of the menace of corruption in the Nigeria as a way of supporting government in its fight against corruption.

The MSS also challenged parents to support government in its fight against drugs abuse by checking and monitoring them, while Muslim Umma should intensify enlightenment on the dangers of shi’ism and other related tendencies that were inimical to the teachings of Islam.

It said the natural law, which is not discriminatory, had taken care of both sexes based on their potentials, stressing: “It is, therefore, an aberration for anybody to support the laws of nature”.

