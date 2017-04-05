Much ado about 2017 Electoral Bill

In this piece, TAIYE ODEWALE analyses the salient issues in the 2017 Electoral Bill ranging from electronic voting to maximum amount of money political parties can charge their various aspirants



On Wednesday last week, the Senate passed into law, the 2017 Electoral Bill which after similar passage by the House of Representatives and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, it will transform into an Act and be known as the 2017 Electoral Act upon which the 2019 general elections and subsequent ones shall be based in terms of how such elections would be conducted, party primaries held, results collated and announced etc.

The major provision of the passed Bill put together by the Senate through the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act used for the conduct of the 2011 and 2015 general elections and other auxiliary elections since then, is electronic voting as against manual voting that has been the major method of conducting elections in the country since Independence.

The electronic voting provisions of the Act is contained in section 52 sub section 2 which states “The electoral commission shall adopt electronic voting in all elections or any other method of voting as may be determined by the commission from time to time”

The section however gives the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), discretion to use other methods of voting if it is impracticable to use e-voting in any election.

Recommended along with the e-voting proposal in the Act is the card reader innovation used by INEC in the 2015 general election.

The device was legalized by the Act under section 49 which deals with accreditation of voters, transmission of accreditation data etc.

Specifically the Act under section 49 subsection 2 states: “The Presiding officer shall use a smart card reader or any other technological device that may be prescribed by the commission from time to time for the accreditation of voters, to verify, confirm or authenticate the genuineness or otherwise of the voter’s card”.

In avoiding the scenario that played out in the November 2015 Gubernatorial election in Kogi State where the death of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) late Abubakar Audu created a lot of crisis within the party as regards who to pick as new candidate before settling for Yahaya Bello, the Act under sections 36 (3a, b and c) makes provisions for tackling such an emergency.

The section states: ““(3) If after the commencement of poll and before the announcement of the final result and declaration of a winner, a nominated candidate dies, (a) the Commission shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, suspend the election for a period not exceeding 21 days;

(b) the political party whose candidate died may, if it intends to continue to participate in the election, conduct a fresh direct primary within 14 days of the death of its candidate and submit a new candidate to the Commission to replace the dead candidate; and

(c) Subject to paragraphs (a) and (b) of this subsection, the Commission shall continue with the election, announce the final result and declare a winner”.

Other striking provisions contained in the Act are section 8 subsections 5 where any staff of INEC found to be registered member of any of the political parties is liable to an offence carrying 5 year jail term or N5, 000,000.00 fine or both.

The section states: “A Person, who being a member of a political party, misrepresents himself by not disclosing his membership, affiliation, or connection to any political party in order to secure an appointment with the Commission in any capacity, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction, to imprisonment for at least five years or a fine of at least N5, 000,000.00 or both”

The provision went further to state thus: “This new insertion is to deter political party members from fraudulently gaining access into the Commission as staff or appointee in pursuit of partisan interest and thereby imposes a duty on persons seeking to be engaged in the commission in any capacity to make full disclosure of their political interests or affiliations (if any), to the commission”.

Section 87 of the bill deals with nominations of candidates by parties for election from councillorship to Presidency with pegging of the amounts that should be collected from them by their various political parties.

The Act states that monies collected from aspirants by political parties for councillorship election should not exceed N150, 000.00, Local Government Chairman, N250, 000.00, State House of Assembly member N500, 000.00, House of Representative member N1,000,000.00, Senatorial aspirant N2, 000,000.00, Governor of a State N5, 000, 000.00 and N10, 000,000.00 from a presidential aspirant.

The Bill under jurisdiction of courts specifically stated that though courts can entertain cases relating or arising from conduct of party primaries from aggrieved aspirants but cannot stop any of the primary elections from holding.

The provisions state: “Notwithstanding the provisions of this Act or rules of a political party, an aspirant who complains that any of the provisions of this Act or rules of a political party has not been complied with in the nomination of a candidate of a political party for election, may apply to the Federal High Court or the High Court of a State or the FCT for redress.

“However nothing in this session shall empower the courts to stop the holding of ad-hoc delegates’ elections, primaries or general election or the processes thereof under this Act pending the determination of the suit”.

Others provisions in the act are guidelines specifies for political parties in election of delegates for their primary elections whether direct or indirect one of which was the banning of special delegates who used to be mostly appointees of executive political office holders like Executive Chairman of Local Government, Executive Governors of the 36 states and the President of the country.

In the area of collation of results, the bill provides for instant transmission of results through electronic data from polling units to collation centres and as well retains the manual method of entries into the various results sheets as hard copy data that should later be used in confirming the authenticity of the electronic one.

With the Senate already done with the bill, slightly less than two years to the 2019 general elections, its expected concurrence passage by the House of Representatives is surely around the corner, having already passed it for second reading last week.

But the question is, will the President assent to it when eventually forwarded to him by the National Assembly, going by the electronic voting recommendation that many Nigerians felt may be too sophisticated for the electorates majority of whom are considered to be illiterates?.

Time will definitely tell whether the Bill or the Act will see the light of the day before the 2019 general elections or suffered the fate of that of 2014.