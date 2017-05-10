Musa nears Leicester exit

Ahmed Musa could be on his way out of English Premier League champions, Leicester City less than 12 months after joining the club. Th e 24-year-old Super Eagles man joined the Foxes from Russian side, CSKA Moscow for £17 million last July but has failed to hit expected heights at the King Power Stadium. Musa, signed by Leicester’s former manager, Claudio Ranieri, has struggled for regular fi rst-team action with goals scored at a premium too.

He has made just seven starts in the Premier League for Leicester City this season and the Daily Mirror is now reporting that the former VVV-Venlo man is edging towards the exit at the King Power. In total, Musa has managed just four goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes. Th e Nigerian frontman also fears he could fi nd himself even further down the pecking order if, as expected, Leicester dip into the transfer market to revamp their strike-force this summer. In his last 20 appearances, he has scored only twice — and both of those came in the same game, a 2-1 win at Everton in the FA Cup on January 7 that he began on the bench.