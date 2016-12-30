Muslim hospital treats 200 eye patients free in Kano

Share This





















By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

No fewer than 201 persons suffering from various eye defects have been treated free of charge by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital in Kano state.

The beneficiaries, who were mostly from Kano state and some neighbouring states, were largely drawn from the elderly and the less privileged.

Of the number, seventy-six (76) were subjected to cataract surgery, while others received free consultations, diagnoses, drugs and other services needed to assist them with their visual impairment.

Head of the hospital’s medical team, Dr. Mudassar Ahmad, who disclosed this yesterday, said the hospital decided to embark on the programme to assist the less privileged and others needing special attention for their visual impairment.

Ahmad said the hospital had organised medical camps in parts of the state to meet eye services needs of the people, adding that it took advantage of the existing problem to its carry out corporate social responsibility to the people of Kano state.

The head of the medical team, who lauded the people for coming forward to benefit from the programme, said this month alone, the hospital organized a free medical camp at Garun Mallam Local Government Area where the team gave succour to some visually impaired persons.

“The patients received consultation and drugs free of charge while those with Cataract were selected for surgery.

“Fifteen patients who were earlier selected in previous camps also benefitted from Cataract surgery”. Dr. Ahmed further said stressing that the team was willing and ready to extend the services to other parts of Kano State and its environs.

A cross section of aged men and women, who benefitted from cataract surgery programme, commended the hospital for the gesture noting that it has helped ameliorate their suffering from the eye defect.

Also, the lauded the hospital for providing the services gratis since they had no money to undertake the surgery until the hospital came to their aid.

