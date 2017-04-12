Must we go to America?

For once, let the whole world (especially the Arab-Muslim world) learn from black Africa. In black African tradition, it is really “infra-dig” that a man forces himself and his kith and kin to a place where they are not welcome.

President Donald Trump has shown an aversion to welcoming Muslims to America and it is so much shocking to see how Arab-Muslims are quoting from the American First Amendment Act in order to force their way into the US.

It is surprising that a people who have been brought up to believe that they and their ways of life are superior to everyone else would condescend to this low level of pleading and begging their way into the US. What is there to gain from living in the US? The US has been called “The Great Satan” by Iran. Why would Muslims want to go to America? No black man forces his way into a compound he is barred from entering and this is a wonderful attribute.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Federal University of Technology,

Minna