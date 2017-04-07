My country, my responsibilities

Okikiola Qasim

The historic role of the Islamic community is to be the embodiment of the virtuous, wholesome, and the noble. A true Islamic community is the instant guardian of virtue and the bitter enemy of evil. What is required from the whole community at large is likewise required from every individual member? This is because the whole community is an entity, with every member accountable to Allah.

The statement of the Prophet (Pbuh) best describes the role of the individual Muslim:

“Whoever of you sees something wrong must seek to rectify it by action or deed; if he cannot, let him try to change it by word; if he cannot, let his feelings of disapproval and condemnation intensify and this is the minimal degree of faith.”

Muslims from all point of views are known and defined as those who worship Allah through the religion Islam. The objective of every conscious Muslim connotes that he/she must worship only one God without ascribing partners to Him.

Muslims are also known to compulsorily follow the holy book of Allah, the Quran, to the best of his/her capacity. And any constitution which negates the orders set by Allah and the practices of the messengers of Allah are bound to be disregarded by the Muslims. Mostly, the reason for many misunderstanding of what the religion stand for.

The obedience required by every conscious Muslim is today under threats because of the external forces and love of this perishable world and materials, and the orientalist new definition of radical Islam and Muslims, which is totally not accepted in Islam.

The Muslim values have always been known to be the best among others, to be the best of characters in all ramifications in whatever fields he/she finds themselves. Truth is, the virtue a Muslim is also held in high esteem because a liar has been described by the messenger of Allah Muhammad as a sign of a hypocrite.

Allah says:

“Ye are the best of peoples, evolved for mankind, enjoining what is right, forbidding what is wrong, and believing in Allah. Q 3 V 110

“Let there arise out of you a band of people inviting to all that is good, enjoining what is right, and forbidding what is wrong: They are the ones to attain felicity.” Q 3 v 104.

Coming back to the objective of my points, I am worried when the Muslims who possess these wonderful qualities refused to participate in public governance but secluded into only religious governance except for few, who go through so many hurdles and name calling to attain leadership roles at the highest places in Nigeria.

As a matter of fact, Nigeria is a multi-religious nation as it appears in a preamble of the Nigerian Constitution that stated: “We the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having firmly and solemnly resolved to live in unity and harmony as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under GOD…”

I believe if the good religious minded and experienced personalities refuse to participate in the governance of this country, it, therefore, means that we are the employer of the consequences that might arise from bad governance in this country.

The Nigerian people have diagnosed by themselves that “corruption” is the main sickness affecting the growth of this most blessed country. But how can we tackle this epileptic and dangerous disease if the best hands arrogantly refuse to subject themselves to participation in forming a good and formidable team to win this country back with their experiences and faith?

I believe there is nothing wrong with clergymen (Imams and Islamic scholars) using their pulpits and their congregations to counsel people to participate in the political formation of every locality, so that at the end of the day, whoever emerges as the leader must be obeyed by all as ordered by the Quran.

The Qur’an says

“Oh you who believe, obey God and obey the messenger and those charged with authority among you. If you differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to God, and His messenger, if you do believe in God and the last Day. That is best and most suitable for final determination (4:59).

Therefore, it is not out of line to be in the charge of those who are in authority.

This brings me to the point of governance in the mosques. some of the Muslims who are experts in various fields but refuse to participate in the leadership formation of our various Mosques should be responsible for the level of ideologies emanated from such places amidst wonderful activities and ideas that are wasted daily.

It should be part of our responsibilities to be good advisers, render consultant services and help in developing ideas that can help in our various communities.

If we get it wrong from our Mosques, it simply means, we may get it wrong at the community level and by peradventure, the country would surely get it wrong. It is our sole responsibility to help develop a conducive community, a religious tolerant community, and a meaningful society.

I saw a scenario somewhere in this country and I was amazed while lots of question filled up my mind waiting for an answer. I was with my best friend and I saw some religious task force people stopping and searching cars as they pass through their community, I tried to find out what they were they searching for and I discovered that they were actually arresting individual males whose hairstyles does not conform with Islam. Such a person would be arrested and get the hair cut willy-nilly.

I found this absurd and such decision lack good experience and inputs from experienced people despite that it was aimed to reshape the society. If the right minded people are part of the decision, they might have taken other channels to address the same problem that would not abuse other people’s right even if they are Muslims. This is what our responsibility as Muslims in a community entails.

In another area but the same state, I saw a community of well-organized people that agreed on morality and reasonable dress code irrespective of the religion you belong. When I saw the understanding within this community, I realized that the right people are in the governance of the religious leadership in the community.

My country Nigeria, I have no other place I can call my own except this country, what are my responsibilities to see that good governance exist in all ramifications?

Many in the name of religion believe that it is not right for a conscious Muslim to participate in anything that has to do with their country, (this is regarded as soiling one’s hands in futilities).

This perspective has to change, in fact with immediate effect otherwise, we would continue to complain without any achievements.

We need to understand that many Muslims are in politics but their objective of being in politics are not for the interest of Islam and the Muslims, they are just fortunate to be Muslims.

It is time we started to develop how we help our community by sending representatives who are capable of striking actions that would be for the well-being of the community. I am not calling for only Muslim tickets, I am saying we should participate in the community politicking to mark our own responsibility.

We must start from the political party of our choice participation because this is where candidates are being nominated and voted for. If we refuse to participate in the leadership of the neglected circle, we cannot make a meaningful community representation. It therefore, means that we must as Muslims sacrifice time to attend their meetings, pay our dues and nominate candidates of eminent characters. This is the first step to stop the wrong candidates and kill political hooliganism.

We also must not all be in the contestant struggle in all elections, but we can actually help to form a good governance team after winning the election and make our own contributions in other areas of appointments and representation in our various states, local governments, and communities. This would enable us to be part of the leadership team where issues of concerns could be well defended.

We must disabuse the erroneous belief that every political leadership position is an opportunity to acquire wealth and property. We must start to develop cultures where we help our political leaders to succeed by supporting them with ideas and proposals that can bring meaningful development to our society. And we must not expect that all proposals submitted should be executed by our company. We should be patriotic enough to contribute our specialties and experiences.

With this, it would be easier to support good leaders when the leadership control is balanced and fair to all. And at the same time protest against corrupt leaders and follow all legal means of calling for their removal. We must disabuse our minds from religious discriminations, ethnic condemnation, and cultural abuse. We must realize that cultural values and be Muslim cuts across all religious, ethnic and tribal discriminations.

On the last note, it must be noted that the community (Ummah) in Islam is not founded on race, nationality, locality, occupation, kinship, or special interests. It does not take its name after the name of a leader or a founder or an event. It transcends national borders and political boundaries. The foundation of the community in Islam is the attitude that designates submission to the Will of Allah, obedience to His Law, and commitment to His Cause. In short, an Islamic community is present only when it is nourished and fostered by Islam. Its foundation is the family.

I rest my case.