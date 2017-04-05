My defection, personal decision – Idimogu

Hon. Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, in the Lagos State House of Assembly and five of his colleagues defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idimogu, in this interview with TOPE MUSOWO speaks extensively on the defection and other matters on the front burner in the nation’s political space



You and others left the PDP for the APC recently, what is the mood in your constituency after this?

Of course, a lot of my people followed me. Also, there is a process to be followed, when you decamp. We have done the first one on the floor of the Assembly. We need to do the second, whereby people would follow you to the secretariat of the party, when they ask you to come. That is what we call open declaration.

The party you are going to would also want to see your supporters. We have not done that because the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Henry Ajomale is not in the country now. All of us would do it at the same time. We don’t know where it would be done yet, maybe it would be at the party secretariat or somewhere else.

Concerning my people, some are happy, while some are not happy, it is a mixed bag. I have discussed with them, especially the Igbo because majority of my followers are Igbo not that Yoruba are not following me all the same. The Igbo are the brains behind the PDP in the state. We need to discuss and rub minds with them to know that change is imperative and that it is for the interest of everybody.

We are in Lagos and the dominant party is the APC. I think it is right for us to work with that party. They understand, and most of them have accepted, while some have not. But it is a daily dialogue.

Your own case is somehow peculiar because you are from the South East and you are in the constituency of the Chairman of the party in the state. Do you face any hostility from the APC members in the area since you joined the party?

For now, I am not facing any hostility because I have not mingled fully with the party very well in the area because the process has not been completed. I have not been attending their meetings. Of course, the whole world knows that I have defected from the PDP to the APC and I have started paying my dues to the party as it is deducted from source. So, I am a stakeholder in the party already.

I can attend their meetings if I want to because I am now a member of the APC. I have to wait for the state chairman of the party to come back. We must complete the process even before I go to ward meetings. After all, I am representing everybody in the constituency. Dialogue is important; I want to win more people to the party. It is not everybody that supported the move, you must learn how to play your cards, and learn how to humble yourself when you get there. Relationship is important, may be by the time they relate with you, they would you accept you well.

Two members of your former party in the assembly that did not defect see those of you that defected as traitors, what do you say to this?

People are entitled to their opinions, everybody has the right to decide his own case. You must know that the crisis in my former party is still there. If the crisis was not there, it would not have been easy for us to move the way we did. Also, you have to look at your future. I felt that where would I realise my dreams and future.

Lagos State had never been in the same party with the government at the centre until now, so for the first time, the state is having alliance with the central government, I felt this is an opportunity for me. Moreover, ACN and the APC have always been strong in the state. I have looked at it and I have weighed it and considered it and for me to make impact for the people of my constituency, I have to do what I did. I want to see that after four years, I should have done many things for my people. I might not be able to do more if I were in the opposition, but I feel happy for what I have done. I have followers and many people are with me, they know I am a grassroots person.

Many people have expressed disappointment with this government based on the state of the nation’s economy. They feel that the federal government has not fulfilled its promises, what do you say to this?

There is no doubt that things are hard and difficult in the country, but you have to look at the indices. We are in a monolithic economy, there were crisis in the Niger Delta region and it affected us. Also, there was fall in the price of oil in the international market. More so, it would take time before the government could solve our numerous problems, it could take two, three or even four years. It is a global occurrence; it is not just about Nigeria. The government has recognised that the economy is not doing well and they are doing everything humanly possible to get it back. For example, foreign exchange is getting better through the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It is not yet Uhuru, but we will get there.

What advice do you have for the government?

Nigeria belongs to all of us. Whether I like this government or not, I have to pray that God should help the government in power to do well. Whatever happens would affect all of us. To do this would take time, so we should encourage the government to do the right thing. They have done well in the area of security and they have also dealt with corruption. If President Muhammadu Buhari had not come to power, all these discoveries would have been buried and it would affect all of us.

People that hid foreign currencies are now bringing them out, it is not just about Buhari, our problem has been that we lack leadership. Right from the military era, what have they done for us? I remember in my secondary school days, I used to board train from the east to the north. We should examine ourselves to see if we are doing the right thing, how can someone steal an amount of money that could take care of a whole state.

Are you saying it is the stolen money that got us to where we are now with increase in prices of goods?

Of course, corruption is part of it. Talking about prices of goods and services, they are being imported with dollars. We must go into production because even the intervention of the CBN cannot last. We should ban certain goods that we can produce in Nigeria to encourage local production. A country like India had to close its borders at a time to encourage local production. If we fold our hands and allow importation anyhow, we will kill the industries and we are complaining that there is unemployment, is it the government that would employ people.

Sen Ali Ndume was suspended by the Senate for what it described as uncomplimentary remarks about his fellow senators and the Senate as an institution, do you think this was a right decision by the Senate?

Sentiment apart, the man must have erred before the Senate could slam a six months suspension on him, the House has Standing Rules, and don’t forget the constitution also empowers the house to regulate itself, so to prevent a situation where by other arms of government will begin to infiltrate the house through some members they need to discipline anyone who wants to allow himself used by anyone to bring down the Senate institution and the name of other members into disrepute.

There need for discipline to call to order any erring members, but the six months suspension maybe reviewed if he feels remorse for his conduct.