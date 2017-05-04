My father did his best for Kogi – Idris

In this interview with CHAMBA SIMEH, Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, who represented Ankpa-Omala-Olamaboro, Kogi state, in the 7th House of Representatives, and recently defected from the PDP to APC, opens up on the politics of Kogi state, the administration of his father, Capt. Idris Wada, expectations in 2019 general elections and sundry issues



We have not heard much from you since you left the National Assembly. What has been happening?

We thank God Almighty that we are alive and well. Politically, we have been very active, but not visibly on the scene, because we do not want to take the shine off the active participants in various positions in the land. For me in particular, it is a period of introspection rather than retrospection. I believe that politics is a continuum and should not be about self, but the people.

What informed your change to the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

I believe that the time has come in this country when we should regard political parties as not only a vehicle for the actualization of our political ambition but as a centre of our ideologically fulfillment. APC is my ideal platform for the actualization of my dream for my people. Though as former member of the PDP, I realized that the new APC is a more realistic platform for my political aspiration. I did not become a member of APC simply because it captured power from PDP, but because of my conviction that its manifesto fits my ideology of a political party.

What do you think of President Buhari’s administration?

Some of us believe that politics should be played based on integrity. President Buhari has shown nationally and internationally that he is a man that should be emulated at all times; a man highly recognized world-wide as the most accepted leader in the history of our great country based on his personal integrity and love for the country. It is a common view that the main problem of Nigeria is that of leadership. It is a malaise that has prevented the country from providing leadership to Africa and the black race. I believe that with the leadership of Buhari, Nigeria has luckily achieved a milestone in her journey to peace and developments. That is one of the major reason why the APC as a political party is held in awe and respect among the multitudes of parties we have in the country today.

Is it true that your membership of APC is an attempt to give your father, former Governor Ibrahim Idris, a safe landing from the various investigative panels against him by the state government?

I am a proud son of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and I shall always be proud of his achievements while in office as the executive governor of our dear state, Kogi. Nobody is above the law and I believe my father is a man of high integrity as shown by his many actions while in office. I do not subscribe to media trial and propaganda as in this case and scenario. I believe that with time and conclusion of the various panels set up by the state government, my father shall be cleared and his head held high as one man who has done his best to achieve the dream of making Kogi one of the best among the 36 states in the country. I do not need to become a member of APC to give a clean bill of health to my father. We should learn to believe in our leaders. Leadership is not only about an individual but also about the resources and constraints of any given time in our lives.

Government is a continuum and I believe my father has done his best to move Kogi state forward. Just as in religion, political party affiliation is a personal thing. Yesterday, I was a member of PDP and when a better alternative came I decided to be part of it to further my political interest. What is wrong with that? My father does not insist that I must be a member of a certain political party and I do not have the courage to choose which of the political parties my father should belong to. The people should always be enlightened to really understand this.

What is your relationship with the present governor of Kogi state?

I do not think this question charitable. I am a very loyal party man and it behooves on me to do everything at my disposal to see to the success of my political party, APC. I believe in party supremacy and loyalty to the leadership of my party, APC. I believe my role as a loyal party man is to support the party and the leadership of the state, no matter who the leader is. I, as an educated man, I shall not allow my relationship with the state leadership good or bad deter me in supporting the administration to succeed. I believe if it succeeds, it is APC that has succeeded. After all, as a devote Muslim, we believe God is the giver of power and He gives it to whom He pleases. Who am I to question God on his choice?

What is your relationship with late Prince Abubakar Audu?

For those who know me, they can tell you that my relationship with late Prince Audu is more than cordial. Audu was like a father to me. I did not allow the no love lost between my father and the late Audu politically affect our relationship. Politics, according to the late political icon Aminu Kano, is not a do or die affair and this has been one of my guiding principles. Audu, may Allah bless his soul, was an achiever, a political icon. Politics is a game for mature players and the amount of maturity shown by the victors and vanquished tells a lot about their personality. Kogi is our state and it behooves on us to play politics without thuggery and rancour because we are one people with the same destiny as personified by the late Abubakar Audu.

As we approach 2019 election, what is your next move; are you still interested in the House of Representatives?

It is like asking Prophet Mohammed if he is asked by Allah if he shall come back to propagate the Islamic teachings whether he will decline. I love my people and I assure that when my people ask me to come and serve them in whatsoever capacity I shall not decline. Without being accused of self praise, I served my people well when they first sent me to represent them in the House of Representatives and I am always willing to serve them again to make good laws and bring the dividend of democracy to their doorsteps once again. We are ready to hear their clarion call when time comes and we shall consult very widely to take the bull by the horn.

Are you in support of Jibrin Isah Echocho’s retirement from partisan politics?

Echocho is an enigma in Kogi state politics. He is a man I describe as the best Governor Kogi state never had. Politics sometimes can be frustrating because of the type of politics we play in this country where the best never achieve their aspiration. What happened to Abraham Lincoln in America is at play here and being an avid believer in hope we, his political friends, shall never allow this political strategist and mentor of the new type of politics we seek in Kogi retire him from politics. I therefore appeal to Alhaji Isah Echocho to rescind this decision of his in the interest of his people and Kogi as a whole. We need him at this time because we know he is a man that can make a difference in the life of our people. No matter the amount of frustration put on his way by the forces of darkness in the past, this is a new dawn and we urge him to move on and I assure him that ultimately victory shall be his in no distant time. He is an asset anytime.

Is it true that you are close to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state?

Tambuwal is my friend and leader. As Speaker, House of Representatives he was a leader of every member and because of his leadership qualities, he gave every member a sense of belonging. He has a listening ear and this goes to show his maturity as a leader. I am very hopeful for the people of Sokoto state having elected a leader who is development oriented. I am a disciple of his type of leadership.

There is protest against Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on non-payment of salaries and the recent staff audit. What is your advice?

We are two years into the change administration at the federal level and the administration of the state is about a year or so. To make changes, effective changes become positive eventually when the people are patient with their leaders, if we have hope we can achieve the aims for which this programmes are enunciated. The damages of those years which necessitated those changes will have to go through the system. You cannot get water out of a dry land. I thereby appeal to the government, labour leaders and all stakeholders affected by this audit and verification exercises not to be victims of misplaced aggression, but be patient and understanding. The government on it part, must lessen the burden of this programme, no matter its good intentions for the people because I believe our people have suffered for too long.

Do you see Nigeria getting out of recession soon?

We need to help the people to understand the real causes of recession in the country. Recession is not a new phenomenon in a developing economy like ours that is dependent on one major source of revenue and income. Our people need to make a connection between the vastly reduced price of crude oil on the world market and Nigeria’s total dependence on earnings from much reduced oil production because of sabotage from the Niger Delta and our present economic situation and recession. It is not the fault of the present administration and this administration can take us out of recession in no distant time because of its prudent spending and economic diversification programmes. It may be painful, but we shall be out of it soon, insha Allah.

Are we really winning the war against corruption?

In recent history, no administration has made the fight against corruption one of its cardinal programmes. The present administration has chosen to tread the path. And from revelations so far, it is a step in the right direction. Our country has been stripped bare by those who should manage it. The cry of the anti-corruption fight being one sided to me does not hold water at all. The people so far accused will definitely have their day in court and the ultimate decider if a man is culpable of the crime is the judiciary.

The cleansing so far initiated in our judiciary is also a step in the right direction. If the judiciary is acclaimed to be the last hope of the common man, then it must be insulated from men of questionable character. Our resources were depleted in the name of projects that are phantom and by so doing many helped themselves to public fund. I am a vivid supporter any time that the stable of Nigeria must be cleansed but through the rule of law and that is what I think this administration is doing.

Why are you in APC and your father in PDP?

As enunciated earlier, I am a grown up man, with my own aspirations and consideration. My politics does not depend on my father and his not on me. I believe my father is not surprised or concerned on my choice to ditch PDP for APC. My father is a man who seeks and gives freedom to all including his children to choose a path in life that can lead them to fulfillment of their goals. This freedom he gave me and my other siblings is a manifestation of the type of leader that he is – a great mind who loves his people. Thank God

