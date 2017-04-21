My husband denied me sex for 2 years, wife tells court

A 30-year-old house wife, Bilkisu Lawal, has told a Mararaba Grade 1 Area Court that her husband, Shuaibu Yusuf, had denied her sex for two years.

Bilkisu, who is seeking divorce, narrated how Shuaibu had not been performing his duty as a husband.

She told the court on Wednesday that she married her husband in January 2012, according to Islamic rites and they had a son.

She said sometime in October 2014, after the birth of their son, she noticed some changes in her husband, who stopped coming to her room.

“Sometime in October 2014, about six months after the birth of my son, my husband stopped having sex with me and providing for the family.

“On several occasions, I have asked what I did wrong, but he will not tell me; in December 2016, he sent me out of the house for no reason.

“Since then, he never bothered to know where my son and I are staying; neither did he bring money for his son’s upkeep.

“I have been living with my parent and I cannot continue to live as a married woman when my husband does not see me as a wife,” she said.

She further said when she reported to his family, both families sat and talked, and he promised to change, but it had been the same thing.

The petitioner urged the court to dissolve her four-year-old marriage as the respondent had failed to live up to expectation as a husband and father.

In his defence, the respondent said he was still in love with his wife, but had been undergoing some financial problems.

He said was why when he sent her away from his house, he specifically told her to go to her parent’s house for some time.

He prayed the court to give him time to try and settle things with his wife.

The judge, Owuna Musa, adjourned the matter till April 28 for report of settlement or continuation of hearing. (NAN)