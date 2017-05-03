My husband’s health not bad – Aisha Buhari

Osinbajo panel on SGF, Oke, submits report today

President returns to office, meets AGF, NNPC GMD



By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has dispelled rumours of President Muhammadu Buhari’s deteriorating health, saying it’s not as bad as being speculated.

For some time now, Buhari had been absent at public functions, including the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, thus fuelling speculation of his state of health.

Dismissing the rumoured bad state of his husband’s health, Aisha, in a message she posted on her Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, and her Facebook page, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, said contrary to some reports, the president was still performing his constitutional roles.

The post reads: “I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status. Wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived. Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period.

“As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening. Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

And in tandem with his wife’s position, President Buhari yesterday resumed work in his office at the State House in Abuja, days after taking some time off to rest, during which he held separate meetings with the duo of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), Mr. Maikanti Baru.

Briefing the State House correspondents after the meetings, the AGF said report of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Presidential Committee investigating allegations against suspended Secretary to the Government of the General of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayo Oke, would be submitted to the President today (Wednesday).

He, however, declined to comment on whether the report would be made public as demanded by some stakeholders, saying ding so “will be pre-emptive.”

Malami told journalists that his visit to the Presidential Villa was a routine one, and that he had discussion with the President on the anti-corruption bills before the National Assembly and the Electoral Reform Committee report, among other things.

“It’s a routine briefing of the President as it relates to general issues – the issues that have to do with anti-corruption. Mr. President is worried that anti-corruption bills are pending before the National Assembly. Overtime, there has not been any expeditious determination on the passage of the bills, and indeed, the Asset Management Agency was also part of the discussion.

“Mr. President is worried that the assets that have been gathered over time by the agencies of government that are responsible for the fight against corruption are scattered all over the place, and embedded in the Proceeds of Crime Bill and Asset Management Agency

which is the agency put in place by the presidency for the purpose of the management of the associated assets that are recovered.

“So, Mr. President is indeed worried and the discussions bothered on how best we can handle it. There are limited issues that relate to the parastatal under the Ministry of Justice.

“As you are aware, this afternoon, the Electoral Reform Committee that has been put in place has submitted its report to my office.

“I equally briefed Mr. President on that and in addition to the report, there are bills that have been presented for the consideration of the Federal Executive Council as they relate to amendment to the electoral process.

“The essence of the meeting was to seek the view of Mr. President and the direction as to what to do next as it relates to the Electoral Reform Committee report that has been submitted and to consider routine processes under the Ministry of Justice.”