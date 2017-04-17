My suspension, act of God – Ndume

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has said that his recent suspension by the upper chamber of the National assembly was a destiny as some senators opposed to his opinion.

He also asserted that his problem with some of the senators was his closeness and link with the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari which some were uncomfortable which led to his impeachment as Senate Leader.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd that converged on the Emir of Shani and Biu palaces in Borno state to welcome him to Sham and Biu LGCs yesterday, Senator Ndume said his critics were die hard to see that he was either suspended or expel for no reason hence he had not committed any offence.

According to him, his only offences were his relationship and closeness to the Presidency which many don’t like and his appeal based on the senate order 40 which gives any senator the right to stand up and talk to protect the dignity and integrity of the Senate was misunderstood and unfortunately, some considered it as an offence when he left for prayers, the few that stayed behind suspended him for six months which us illegal and unconstitutional.

Ndume said constitutionally, no senator can be suspended for more than two weeks while noting that, constitutionally, the screening out of the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu submitted by the presidency was also not in order as provided by the constitution.