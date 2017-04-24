‘N26m fraud’: Fani Kayode’s trial commences tomorrow

By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, will tomorrow, commences trial on a fi ve-count charge leveled against former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Th e former Minister is facing trial over alledged N26million fraud. Th e former Director of Media and Publicity in the campaign team of Goodluck Jonathan during 2015 general election was accused of illegally receiving N26million from Col. Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser boss. FG insisted that he committed an off ence contrary to section 17(b) of the Money Laundering act, 2011, as amended in 2012 and off ence punishable under section 17(b) of the same act.

At the last sitting, the counsel to the Federal Government, Johnson Ojogbane informed the court that witnesses he prepared for the proceedings were not in court. Th e counsel said that he didn’t know why the witnesses are not in court as scheduled.

“My Lord I really don’t know why the witnesses are not here in spite of the fact that they were duly notifi ed of the trial, but I don’t want to speculate. In the circumstance, I shall be applying for a short adjournment to enable the prosecution to produce the witness,” the prosecutor pleaded. Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Ahmed Raji SAN, however did not oppose to the application for adjournment.

Justice Tsoho had earlier granted the defendant bail to the tune of N50million with one surety in like sum. Th e trial judge adjourned till tomorrow, April 25 for commencement of a fullblown trial