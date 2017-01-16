N2bn ‘fraud:’ Rights group exonerates JAMB boss

Share This





















By Vivian Ojekeme

Abuja

An anti-corruption group, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has exonerated the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Professor Oloyede, of any wrong doing in a N2 billion fraud alleged by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing it (false).

Addressing journalists in Abuja, CESJET’s Convener/Executive Secretary, Comrade Ikpa Isaac, said the petition against Oloyede signed by several ASUU officials, including 49 Unilorin lecturers that were sacked for embarking on an illegal strike in 2001 when the JAMB Registrar was the institution’s vice chancellor, showed that it was self-serving.

ASUU had last December written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Registrar of the JAMB, Prof. Isiaq Oloyede, accusing him of N2 billion fraud.

According to him, it is on record that JAMB has been firm about the admission processes since the new registrar came on board.

He said while the group clearly supports the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari, this must however not be trivialized or subjected to ridicule by being converted to a tool for settling personal scores, committing institutional blackmail or for extorting undeserved concessions.

He said: “We further have it on good authority that the union members are not comfortable with the reforms already being initiated by Prof. Oloyede at JAMB since these changes would deprive some corrupt lecturers of the money they would have made from admission racketeering.

“The petition to the EFCC is therefore part of a wider plan to get rid of Professor Oloyede and reverse the gains that the Board has made. If the reforms he is implementing at the examination body are disrupted then the future of tertiary education in the country is in jeopardy”.

