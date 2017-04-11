N3.2bn fraud: Orji Kalu loses bid to stop witness

By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

A former governor of Abia state, Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday lost the bid to stop a witness fielded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from testifying against him.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, presided over by Justice Mohammed Idris rejected Kalu’s application seeking to stop a prosecution witness from the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mrs. Christiana Ohiri, from testifying in the N3.2 billion fraud charge made against him.

In his ruling on the arguments posed by the defence team, Justice Idris held that the witness was competent to give evidence in the case since the provisions of the Evidence Act has been complied with by the anti-graft agency.

The court further declared that the signatory to the proof of evidence was not in doubt, adding that there was substantial compliance with the rules of professional compliance.

While ordering that trial should continue, the judge held that “the proof of evidence before this court is competent.”

During the last hearing on the case, Justice Idris held that the second prosecution witness, Ohiri, brought by the anti-graft agency was competent to testify in the criminal charge instituted against the former governor of Abia state, alongside others by the Commission.

This prompted Justice Idris to order the EFCC to serve the defence team with additional proof of evidence which will include all the witnesses it intends to call and the summary of their statements.

The former governor, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, questioned the admissibility of the documents, which included account statement being tendered by the witness on the grounds that they were not certified.

Ozekhome had insisted that: “Certification is a legal requirement under the Evidence Act.”