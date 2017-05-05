N30trn Customs probe: Senate uncovers fresh leakages

By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service may have lost N30 trillion to illicit diversion of imported goods to neighbouring ports in the last seven years.

The diversion, which has become a routine, is usually done by some senior officers of the Customs Service in connivance with some Asian companies operating in Nigeria. The goods are mostly diverted to neighbouring Cotonou, in Benin Republic.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs and Excise Duties, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Thursday while informing the Senate that his committee has completed investigation into the activities of the Customs Service.

Relying on order 42 and 53, the Senator informed the Senate that the committee during its investigation discovered revenue loss of over N30 trillion and established that officers of the Service regularly indulged in under table dealings.

He explained that the committee, which was set up to examine operations of Customs and to identify areas of revenue leakages, was shocked at the manner FOREX by the Central which was meant for importation of goods were used.

“I rise through order 42 and 43 to recall that my Committee which was set up on 15/11/2016 discovered over N30 trillion worth of FOREX without evidence,” he submitted.

Further, he said the committee discovered that officials of the Customs usually diverted goods to other ports by changing dockets of those goods and transport them away at the night.

“You will note that goods imported into the country are offloaded into bonded warehouse and later on moved by some Asian Companies to Cotonou with the active connivance of officials of the Nigeria Customs,” he said.