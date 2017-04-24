‘N5bn fraud:’ EFCC to arraign ex-Niger Gov Aliyu tomorrow

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Palpable tension has continued to grow in Minna following the announcement that former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu would be charged to court tomorrow over fraud allegations amounting to N5 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor is expected to the docked along with his former Chief of Staff and former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umar Nasko.

He was invited by the Commission over an alleged fraud and kept his protective custody for almost 24 days before the scheduled court appearance scheduled for tomorrow to answer over 90 charges.

Justice Aliyu Maiyaki, who was the chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, set up by the embattled former governor to probe the administration of late Engineer Abdukadir Kure, would preside over the case.

The EFCC was said to have filed the charges against Aliyu last Thursday after a brief meeting with the Chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Mariam Dzukogi, in her office.