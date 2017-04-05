NAAT tasks FG on corrupt VCs

By Moses John

Abuja

National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT) has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace with which the federal government “is handling corruption cases against vice-chancellors.”

The association in a communiqué after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Calabar yesterday, presided over by the president, Comrade Sani Suleiman, urged government to urgently sanction any VC whose case of corruption had been established.

“NAAT notes with serious dissatisfaction, the persistent corruption cases within the University System, and, therefore, appeals to FGN to expedite action in sanctioning any Vice-Chancellor against whom a prima facie case has been established.”

The communiqué which was signed by the General Secretary, Comrade Iyoyo Hamilton, also frowned upon the shortfall in personnel cost currently experienced by Federal and State Universities, and urged government as a matter of urgency to arrest the situation for sustenance of peace in the University System.

On the earned allowances arrears, the 2009 FGN/NAAT Agreement and Renegotiation, the association lamented over what it described as lack of commitment to implement fully the 2009 agreement with the workers.

The communiqué read in part: “NAAT expresses displeasure over non-payment of the balance of earned allowances arrears and FGN’s lack of commitment to fully implement the 2009 FGN/NAAT Agreement.

The Union, therefore, demands immediate payment of the arrears and full implementation of the Agreement in order to avoid possible industrial disharmony. NAAT equally implores FGN to speed up the Agreement Renegotiation process going on between Unions and the FGN Team.

“NAAT observes with dismay, the current economic recession being experienced by the country and urges FGN to quickly put in motion all machineries necessary to arrest the situation, in order to bring succour to the suffering masses.

“NAAT commends FGN for the efforts so far made in the restoration of peace in troubled regions of the country. However, more still needs to be done in tackling insecurity in the following areas; kidnapping, bloody clashes between herdsmen and farmers as exemplified in the recent killings in Zaki Biam, Benue state.

“NAAT recommends that FGN should put in place necessary mechanism to monitor state governments, to ensure judicious utilisation of The Paris Club Refund recently released to the states.”