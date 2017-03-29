…Nab ‘murderer, cultists, kidnappers, others’

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has arrested one Obinna Echianu, on suspicion of committing murder, suspected cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers as well as Indian hemp dealers.

Commissioner of Police in charge the FCT, Musa Kimo, while addressing a press conference, yesterday at the command headquarters, said the arrests were part of successes recorded in less than a month is due to hard work and dedication.

He explained operatives attached to the command’s special anti-kidnapping squad on March 13, arrested the 42-year-old Obinna Echianu at Apo mechanic in connection with the murder of a taxi driver.

The police boss said the victim was found to have been hired on December 22, 2016, at Berger to convey the suspect and his cohort (now at large) to airport, however, “the victim was murdered at area close to Gosa pedestrian bridge after he was robbed of his phone, cash and Nissan Almera car.”

He said the car was driven by the prime suspect, Obinna Echianu, to his house at Aba, Abia state, noting that the suspect confessed to have murdered the driver alongside his cohort, now at large.

Similarly, John Peter; Solomon Atabo; Salisu Suleiman; Olobo Rilwan and Emeka Umera; were also paraded over their reported involvement in car snatching.

He said: “The prime suspect, John Peter was arrested by police after he went into hiding on receipt of information that four members of his gang had been arrested 6/03/17 by the Nigerian Army, Guards Brigade before they were subsequently transferred to the command for further investigation.

“The suspects are members of a notorious syndicate of kidnappers and cattle rustlers who specialise in laying siege at Fulani settlements and taking their victims hostage in exchange for money.”