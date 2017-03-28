NAESS wants public holidays in honour of Amodu, Keshi

By Lekan Olaseinde Abuja

About 50 higher institutions of learning are lined up for the maiden Shuaibu Amodu/ Stephen Keshi Sports Festival, being packaged by the Nation Association of Edo State Students (NAESS). NAESS national chairman, Comrade Oloke Emmanuel and Director of Sports Comrade Adeoye Raphael, said in a statement in Benin City that they have been receiving favourable words of support from the Delta , Edo and even the Federal Ministry of Sports.

Th ey revealed that tentatively the Sports Festival has been fi xed for between June7-13th 2017, at the University of Benin Sports Centre in honour of two of Nigeria’s best coaches in the history of football. “We have already made an appeal to the Federal Government to declare at least a day in that window a public holiday in honour of the only coaches who have qualifi ed Nigeria for the World Cup a record times and also one who is the only second African to have won the Nations Cup as Coach and captain of the national team, the Super Eagles”, declared the duo in their statement.

Th e all-encompassing sports festival for Amodu and Keshi is expected to feature several sporting events like athletics, swimming, basketball and tennis. Already, committees have been set up to take care of the events by NAESS, which has vowed that from now on the event will be an annual one to celebrate two true Nigerian heroes, who died in a spate of one week last year.