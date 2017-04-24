NAF conducts study tour in Enugu

By Raphael Ede

Enugu

Participants of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) War College Course 1 of 2016 have conducted environmental study tour of Enugu State to understand the state’s socio-economic and geo-political formations.

The 4-day tour tagged “Socio-Economic and Infrastructural Development Impact on Poverty Status’’ was one of the college’s curriculums to consolidate participants’ knowledge on socio-economic and geo-political study.

The team led by the Commandant of Air War College, Air-Vice Marshal John Baba, said the participants came to expand their theoretical knowledge by getting first-hand information from institutions, companies and communities in the state.

According to him the study tour will afford the participants the opportunity to conduct on the spur of the moment research on the state especially on issues pertaining with the theme of the study tour.

“The participants are expected to turn in their report which will be sent to the concern state as an independent assessment of the state efforts in poverty alleviation and infrastructural development,” he said.

At the tour of Enugu State Police Command, state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dan-mallam, took the participants round the command and other formations.

He also briefed them on the security architecture of the state and the efforts of the command towards preventing and combating crime.

He said the police had evolved a spider-network pro-active policing system to ensure that crises or crime at any point in the state would be nipped in the bud within minutes.

He said: “We have to contend with kidnappers, other organized and violent crimes as well as public menace of some dissident groups and we have been able to not only to check them but cage them before they raise their heads.

“Thus, today, the residents of the state no matter how remote the community is safe and residents go about their lawful businesses.”

The team also visited Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO) where they tour some facilities.

The team witnessed firsthand, the assembly of truck heads being carryout by the company staff; while they later interacted with the staff.